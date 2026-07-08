08.12.26 Zooming Session with Jon Contino

Jon Contino is an influential staple in the design and branding community.

As founder and creative director of Jon Contino Studio, he has produced

award-winning work for household names including Nike, MillerCoors,

American Eagle, Coca-Cola, 20th Century Fox, AT&T, and Sports Illustrated.

We are thrilled to have NY be in VEGAS!! THANKS JON!



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