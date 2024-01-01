Nonprofit Summit 2024

The Nonprofit Summit, hosted by Nonprofit Support Network, is an educational and networking event for nonprofit professionals in East Central Indiana. The event features breakout sessions led by local and regional professionals, a community lunch featuring a keynote address, and engaging networking opportunities.





This event is open to any staff member, board member, volunteer, or community member who supports and values the nonprofits in our communities.





If you could benefit from a discount code for 50% off, email [email protected].