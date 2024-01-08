Logo
S&S Foundation Inc
🌱🏡 Free Homeowner Lawn Care Raffle! 🌱🏡

Are you a resident of Leon County with a primary residence of no more than an acre? We're excited to offer you FREE lawn care services while supporting a great cause!

Here's how it works: 1️⃣ Make a minimum donation of $20 to enter the raffle. 2️⃣ For a DOUBLE entry, comment “Cut my yard!” on our Facebook page @ssfusa2020 and screenshot your donation.

The raffle will be drawn on the 1st of every month beginning 8/1/24 until 11/1/24.

By participating, you not only get a chance to win free lawn care but also contribute to our fight against homelessness. Let's work together to make a difference in our community!

Join us today and let's create beautiful lawns while supporting a meaningful cause. Together, we can make a positive impact. 💚🤝

#FreeLawnCare #SupportingOurCommunity #JoinTheFightAgainstHomelessness

