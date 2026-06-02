08/27/26 Summer Golf Tournament

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About this event
Are you a golfer looking for a chance to play in the tournament? Add your name to the golfer list and you could be matched up with a team. List will not be made available to vendors, this is for the golf committee use only.
Single Raffle Ticket. Ticket(s) will be distributed at registration.
***Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and may be changed to $0.***
Bundle of Six Raffle Tickets. Tickets will be distributed at registration.
***Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and may be changed to $0.***
Donation of an item to add to the golfer swag bag. Please submit 150 items.
A sign will be printed with your logo and displayed somewhere along the golf course. It may be displayed with other sign sponsors. ***Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and may be changed to $0.***
You host the pre-round bar. Payment is made directly with Rancho Bernardo Inn. Bloody Mary pricing has been pre-negotiated for $10++ each. You may bring a pull up banner to display.
Dedicated Hole Sponsor. You will set up at the tee box. A table and 2 chairs will be provided. Bring your own shade. No alcohol may be served, unless the alcohol add on is also purchased. ***Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and may be changed to $0.***
Dedicated Hole Sponsor. You will set up at the tee box. A table and 2 chairs will be provided. Bring your own shade. No alcohol may be served, unless the alcohol add on is also purchased. ***Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and may be changed to $0.***
Single Player. You may not choose playing partner(s). Please note that your playing spot may not be assigned until the morning of play, at the discretion of the Golf Committee Chair. ***Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and may be changed to $0.***
Two Players. You may not choose playing partner(s). Please note that your playing spot may not be assigned until the morning of play, at the discretion of the Golf Committee Chair. ***Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and may be changed to $0.***
Foursome (4 golfers). Limit one per company. After June 30th, if there open foursomes, they will be made available for purchase from the waitlist in the order requests are received. Any additional foursomes purchased prior to 6/30/26 will be cancelled. If you would like to be added to the waitlist for additional foursomes, please select that option. ***Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and may be changed to $0.***
Waitlist for foursomes. Please select this ticket option to add your name to the waitlist. After 6/30/26, any available foursomes will be offered to the list in the order they are received.
Foursome (4 golfers). Limit one per company. After June 30th, if there open foursomes, they will be made available for purchase from the waitlist in the order requests are received. Any additional foursomes purchased prior to 6/30/26 will be cancelled. If you would like to be added to the waitlist for additional foursomes, please select that option.
You will host the putting contest prior to the golf round. You are responsible for providing a prize for the winner(s).
Add Alcohol Beverage Service to your dedicated hole sponsorship. Only 4 holes available on the golf course. Fee includes a Rancho Bernardo Inn Employee to serve beverages, cooler of ice, and cups. Alcohol price is not included. Tip for server is not included. This is a pass through cost and ISPE SD does not make any $ from this add on.
Large cooler with ice provided by the golf course (pass through cost).
Canopy rental provided by the golf course (pass through cost).
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