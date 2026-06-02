08/27/26 Summer Golf Tournament

Foursome (4 golfers). Limit one per company. After June 30th, if there open foursomes, they will be made available for purchase from the waitlist in the order requests are received. Any additional foursomes purchased prior to 6/30/26 will be cancelled. If you would like to be added to the waitlist for additional foursomes, please select that option. ***Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and may be changed to $0.***