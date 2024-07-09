Chocolate bar sale

Purchase a vatiety pack of 30 chocolate bars. Bars can be sold for $2/bar. See the fundraiser flyer for details about prizes.
Purchase a vatiety pack of 30 chocolate bars. Bars can be sold for $2/bar. See the fundraiser flyer for details about prizes.
I’d prefer to make a donation
$30
Not interested in selling fundraising chocolate bars but still want to support CSE? You can choose to collect and donate money instead. Each $30 donation is equivalent to selling a $60 box of chocolate bars.
Not interested in selling fundraising chocolate bars but still want to support CSE? You can choose to collect and donate money instead. Each $30 donation is equivalent to selling a $60 box of chocolate bars.
Add a donation for Cedar Springs Elementary PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!