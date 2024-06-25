2024 Olsok Party

7:00PM until the cows come home 21+ Adults-only costume party When the sun starts to go down, it's time to let your inner Viking out for some debauchery! Dress to impress; we'll have prizes for best costumes in a few categories like Most Authentic, Most Hollywood, and Sexiest Viking! We will be checking IDs at the door, and this 21+ party is BYOB. Axe throwing is included in your admission fee! Celebrate the darker side of Olsok, and party like it's 999. BYOB Axe Throwing (Included with admission) Costume Contest Music & Dancing Viking Night Market Games, Nordic Bingo Food Truck $30 at the door or online

