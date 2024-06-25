2024 Olsok Party

1:00-5:00PM
All ages, family-friendly
The lighter side of Nordic culture-- come enjoy a taste of Scandinavia and celebrate Olsok with some light-hearted frivolity. Wear a flower crown, paint an ornament, play games, and hear stories. Peruse the items for sale from some Scandi and Viking vendors. Participate in our kid-friendly costume expo. Lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Stories and Battles with Leif the Viking
(a favorite among kids and tweens)
Arts & Crafts
Fjellborg Vikings Living History Exhibit
Costume Expo
Music & Dancing
Viking Market
Games, Nordic Bingo
Food Truck
$5 at the door or online
Dark Party
$30
7:00PM until the cows come home
21+ Adults-only costume party
When the sun starts to go down, it's time to let your inner Viking out for some debauchery! Dress to impress; we'll have prizes for best costumes in a few categories like Most Authentic, Most Hollywood, and Sexiest Viking! We will be checking IDs at the door, and this 21+ party is BYOB. Axe throwing is included in your admission fee! Celebrate the darker side of Olsok, and party like it's 999.
BYOB
Axe Throwing (Included with admission)
Costume Contest
Music & Dancing
Viking Night Market
Games, Nordic Bingo
Food Truck
$30 at the door or online
Combo Ticket -- both parties!
$35
There will be a 2 hour break in-between parties to reset, redecorate, get dressed, and ensure everyone coming in is 21+.
