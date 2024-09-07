WriteHive

Hosted by

WriteHive

About this event

Add a donation for WriteHive

$

Sales closed

2024 WriteHive Lite Retreat

General admission
Free
This is for general admission to the retreat. You must "purchase" this ticket in order to attend. There is no cost for admission.
$30 Donation
$30
While attendance to the WriteHive Retreat is free, WriteHive functions solely on donations to provide these events free of charge to the community. If you are able we appreciate every donation. If you choose to donate, you will receive a donation receipt from Zeffy automatically. All donations are deductible where allowed
$15 Donation
$15
While attendance to the WriteHive Retreat is free, WriteHive functions solely on donations to provide these events free of charge to the community. If you are able we appreciate every donation. If you choose to donate, you will receive a donation receipt from Zeffy automatically. All donations are deductible where allowed
$50 Donation
$50
While attendance to the WriteHive Retreat is free, WriteHive functions solely on donations to provide these events free of charge to the community. If you are able we appreciate every donation. If you choose to donate, you will receive a donation receipt from Zeffy automatically. All donations are deductible where allowed

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!