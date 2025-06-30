Sponsorship 2024

Building a Brighter Future for Roseville's Youth

Roseville Junior Sports Inc. (RJS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing

affordable and inclusive athletic programs for the youth of Roseville, Michigan. We offer

a variety of sports leagues, camps, and clinics, fostering a love of sportsmanship,

teamwork, and healthy competition in a fun and safe environment.





Investing in Our Community

By sponsoring RJS, your business makes a significant contribution to the well-being of

Roseville's youth. Your support allows us to:





Maintain low registration fees to ensure all children have the opportunity to participate in organized sports.

Invest in quality equipment and facilities to provide a safe and enjoyable playing experience.

Offer scholarships to deserving athletes who might not otherwise be able to afford program fees.

Organize coaching clinics to develop the skills of our volunteer coaches.

Sponsorship Tiers

RJS offers a variety of sponsorship tiers to meet your business's marketing goals and

budget. Each tier comes with a unique set of benefits:





Diamond Sponsor ($500+)

Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games.

Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor at all RJS events.

Opportunity to distribute promotional materials at select RJS events.

VIP Parking spot at Home Football Games

4 tickets to every Home Football Game

Sponsorship Plaque

Logo placement on the RJS website

Gold Sponsor ($250+)

Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games.

Recognition as a Gold Sponsor at all RJS events.

2 tickets to every Home Football Game

Sponsorship Plaque

Logo placement on the RJS website





Silver Sponsor ($100 - $249)

Name listed (large in bold font) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner)

Mentioned at Homecoming Game

Bronze Sponsor ($25 - $99)

Name listed (small) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner)

Mentioned at Home Coming Game

Become a Partner in Play

We invite you to partner with Roseville Junior Sports Inc. and invest in the future of our

community's youth. Your sponsorship will not only make a positive impact on the lives of young athletes, but it will also provide valuable brand exposure to a dedicated and supportive audience.





Contact Us Today

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how your business can get involved,

please contact us at [email protected].





Thank you for your consideration!





Roseville Junior Sports Inc.

“Where Kids Come First”