Sponsorship 2024

Building a Brighter Future for Roseville's Youth
Roseville Junior Sports Inc. (RJS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing
affordable and inclusive athletic programs for the youth of Roseville, Michigan. We offer
a variety of sports leagues, camps, and clinics, fostering a love of sportsmanship,
teamwork, and healthy competition in a fun and safe environment.
Investing in Our Community
By sponsoring RJS, your business makes a significant contribution to the well-being of
Roseville's youth. Your support allows us to:
- Maintain low registration fees to ensure all children have the opportunity to participate in organized sports.
- Invest in quality equipment and facilities to provide a safe and enjoyable playing experience.
- Offer scholarships to deserving athletes who might not otherwise be able to afford program fees.
- Organize coaching clinics to develop the skills of our volunteer coaches.
- Sponsorship Tiers
RJS offers a variety of sponsorship tiers to meet your business's marketing goals and
budget. Each tier comes with a unique set of benefits:
Diamond Sponsor ($500+)
- Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games.
- Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor at all RJS events.
- Opportunity to distribute promotional materials at select RJS events.
- VIP Parking spot at Home Football Games
- 4 tickets to every Home Football Game
- Sponsorship Plaque
- Logo placement on the RJS website
Gold Sponsor ($250+)
- Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games.
- Recognition as a Gold Sponsor at all RJS events.
- 2 tickets to every Home Football Game
- Sponsorship Plaque
- Logo placement on the RJS website
Silver Sponsor ($100 - $249)
- Name listed (large in bold font) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner)
- Mentioned at Homecoming Game
Bronze Sponsor ($25 - $99)
- Name listed (small) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner)
- Mentioned at Home Coming Game
Become a Partner in Play
We invite you to partner with Roseville Junior Sports Inc. and invest in the future of our
community's youth. Your sponsorship will not only make a positive impact on the lives of young athletes, but it will also provide valuable brand exposure to a dedicated and supportive audience.
Contact Us Today
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how your business can get involved,
please contact us at [email protected].
Thank you for your consideration!
Roseville Junior Sports Inc.
“Where Kids Come First”