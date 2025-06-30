Logo
Roseville Junior Sports Inc.
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Sponsorship 2024

Building a Brighter Future for Roseville's Youth

Roseville Junior Sports Inc. (RJS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing

affordable and inclusive athletic programs for the youth of Roseville, Michigan. We offer

a variety of sports leagues, camps, and clinics, fostering a love of sportsmanship,

teamwork, and healthy competition in a fun and safe environment.


Investing in Our Community

By sponsoring RJS, your business makes a significant contribution to the well-being of

Roseville's youth. Your support allows us to:


  • Maintain low registration fees to ensure all children have the opportunity to participate in organized sports.
  • Invest in quality equipment and facilities to provide a safe and enjoyable playing experience.
  • Offer scholarships to deserving athletes who might not otherwise be able to afford program fees.
  • Organize coaching clinics to develop the skills of our volunteer coaches.
  • Sponsorship Tiers

RJS offers a variety of sponsorship tiers to meet your business's marketing goals and

budget. Each tier comes with a unique set of benefits:


Diamond Sponsor ($500+)

  • Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games.
  • Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor at all RJS events.
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional materials at select RJS events.
  • VIP Parking spot at Home Football Games
  • 4 tickets to every Home Football Game
  • Sponsorship Plaque
  • Logo placement on the RJS website

Gold Sponsor ($250+)

  • Banner at Baseball Fields all year round and Home Football Games.
  • Recognition as a Gold Sponsor at all RJS events.
  • 2 tickets to every Home Football Game
  • Sponsorship Plaque
  • Logo placement on the RJS website


Silver Sponsor ($100 - $249)

  • Name listed (large in bold font) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner)
  • Mentioned at Homecoming Game

Bronze Sponsor ($25 - $99)

  • Name listed (small) on Sponsor Banner (not individual banner)
  • Mentioned at Home Coming Game

Become a Partner in Play

We invite you to partner with Roseville Junior Sports Inc. and invest in the future of our

community's youth. Your sponsorship will not only make a positive impact on the lives of young athletes, but it will also provide valuable brand exposure to a dedicated and supportive audience.


Contact Us Today

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how your business can get involved,

please contact us at [email protected].


Thank you for your consideration!


Roseville Junior Sports Inc.

“Where Kids Come First”

common:freeFormsBy