Please RSVP for the DHS Softball Banquet for the 2024 season!





Players are FREE

Each additional family member is $12





Venue Info:

Held outside under the tent at the Elk's Lodge in Dover NH. Bring warm layers!

Food will be catered to us by Terra Cotta Pasta Co.





Please reach out to Cindy Johnson, our president, if this banquet poses any financial hardship.