Play Beyond Boundaries Field Day Celebrating Every Ability Through Play

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About this event
Admission to Play Beyond Boundaries Field Day.
Families may choose a Pay-What-You-Can ticket amount that works best for them as we work together to create an inclusive and welcoming event for children of all abilities.
All tickets are non-refundable.
Help support Play Beyond Boundaries and make this event more accessible for families in our community.
Sponsor tickets help cover supplies, activities, and community admission support for children and families attending the event.
Thank you for helping us create a welcoming space where every child can play, belong, and shine. ❤️
All tickets are non-refundable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!