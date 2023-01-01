Payment Correction - JCNC Pathshala 2023 - 2024 Shala Registration

Jai Jinendra!

Thank you for your interest in Pathshala programs at JCNC.

Education team is excited to have your application for the respective Jain Shala grade for the academic year 2023-2024 and requests you to pay the correct dues by using this application form.

Please note that you will need to enter the Ticket number provided to you for the specific grade for which you were registered. Please enter the ticket number to complete your application.

Note for this academic year -

Jain Shala - in-person on every Sunday at JCNC center as per the schedule in JCNC Shala calendar.

Gujarati/Hindi Shala - in-person on every Sunday at JCNC center as per the schedule in JCNC Shala calendar.

Jain Music classes - in-person on every Thursday at JCNC center as per the schedule

SAT class - in-person on every Sunday at JCNC center as per the schedule

Jain Sutra Shala - online 3-days a week.

You will receive further information regarding first day of class, book distribution and class groups/communications during the week before the first day of Shala.

Please email [email protected] for any questions/concerns regarding Shala registration.

Regards,

JCNC Education Team