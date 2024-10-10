2025 Burns Dinner

**Zeffy provides free credit card services to nonprofits and suggests a donation. You can change this to Other/$0** Join us as we celebrate the life and works of the Poet Laureate of Freemasonry with Scottish themed food, music, toasts and the works of Robert Burns.

