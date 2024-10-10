2025 Burns Dinner

**Zeffy provides free credit card services to nonprofits and suggests a donation. You can change this to Other/$0**
Join us as we celebrate the life and works of the Poet Laureate of Freemasonry with Scottish themed food, music, toasts and the works of Robert Burns.
**Zeffy provides free credit card services to nonprofits and suggests a donation. You can change this to Other/$0**
Join us as we celebrate the life and works of the Poet Laureate of Freemasonry with Scottish themed food, music, toasts and the works of Robert Burns.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!