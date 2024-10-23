Building Legacy Sponsorship Opportunities

Deliverables include 8 tickets to the Legacy Ball, social media recognition, a large logo in the event program, a full-page ad in SACE Magazine, and signage at the event entrance, photo booth, and ticket table. You will also receive Royal Legacy Christian Academy merchandise and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support. (Only one available)
Legacy Ball Key Sponsor
$3,000
Deliverables include 8 tickets to the Legacy Ball, social media recognition, a large logo in the event program, a full-page ad in SACE Magazine, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
Flame of Freedom Hallway Sponsor
$2,000
Deliverables include 4 tickets to the Flames of Freedom event, your logo displayed on the background of the photo booth, a sponsor sign on an easel at the hallway entrance with your logo and advertisement message printed, and signage at the event entrance and ticket table. You will also receive social media recognition, a large logo in the event program, a half-page ad in SACE Magazine, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
Legacy Ball Major Sponsor
$2,000
Deliverables include 4 tickets to the Legacy Ball, social media recognition, a large logo in the event program, a half-page ad in SACE Magazine, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
Flames of Freedom Classroom Sponsor
$1,000
Deliverables include 4 tickets to the Flames of Freedom event, your logo displayed on the background of the photo booth, recognition as a sponsor with your logo on a poster outside a classroom, social media recognition, a medium logo in the event program, a quarter-page ad in SACE Magazine, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
Legacy Ball Friend Sponsor
$1,000
Deliverables include 4 tickets to the Legacy Ball, social media recognition, a medium logo in the event program, a quarter-page ad in SACE Magazine, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
Flames of Freedom Friend Sponsor
$750
Deliverables include 4 tickets to the Flames of Freedom event, social media recognition, a small logo in the event program, a quarter-page ad in SACE Magazine, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
Legacy Ball Event Sponsor
$500
Deliverables include 4 tickets to the Legacy Ball, social media recognition, a small logo in the event program, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
Flames of Freedom Event Sponsor
$500
Deliverables include 4 tickets to the Flames of Freedom event, social media recognition, a small logo in the event program, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
Legacy Ball Contributor
$100
Deliverables include 1 ticket to the Legacy Ball, social media recognition, your name mentioned as a contributor in the program, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
Flames of Freedom Contributor
$100
Deliverables include 1 ticket to the Flames of Freedom Event, social media recognition, your name mentioned as a contributor in the program, and monthly contribution updates to keep you informed about the impact of your support.
