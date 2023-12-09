Super Saturday Chess Workshop - McKinley Elementary

One-day chess workshop and mini-tournament led by WSCF instructor. For beginning chess players in grades 2 - 8.





Students will learn the basics of chess including beginning strategy, the first 6 mating patterns, and other basic rules and practices of chess. The students will also participate in a 4 round G20 Swiss style tournament. All students will receive a medal and the top 3 players will receive trophies. Students will learn how to improve in chess and the best websites for students to learn.





This event will meet from 9:00 a.m. to about 3:00 p.m. Students are to bring a lunch, snacks, and water bottle. Students will have a 15-minute break in the morning and afternoon and about a 30-minute break for lunch.