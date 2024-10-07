ROTARY CLUB OF TWIN FALLS AFTER HOURS

Hosted by

ROTARY CLUB OF TWIN FALLS AFTER HOURS

About this event

Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball 2025

215 Fair Ave

Filer, ID 83328, USA

Couples Ticket (2)
$60
Admits (2) people to Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball. 2025
Single Ticket
$35
Admits (1) person to Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball. 2025
VIP Table Seats 8
$500
VIP Table includes: All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”, VIP dance floor tables also include a centerpiece to take home, specialty condiments and other goodies
VIP Gaming Table Black Jack Seats 6 - limited available
$600
VIP Black Jack Table: All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”,
VIP Gaming Table Poker Seats 9 - limited available
$700
VIP Poker Table: All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”,
VIP Dance Floor Table + Gaming Table Black Jack – seats 6 -
$850
VIP Table + VIP Black Jack table includes: All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”, VIP dance floor tables also include a centerpiece to take home, specialty condiments and other goodies
VIP Dance Floor Table + Gaming Table Poker – seats 8 - limi
$900
VIP Table + VIP Poker Table includes: All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”, VIP dance floor tables also include a centerpiece to take home, specialty condiments and other goodies
$10,000 Coupon Booklet Funny Money
$150
Pre-Purchae coupon booklet for $10,000 Funny Money for gaming tables. Coupon booklet includes 1 free roulette chip + 1 free ace + 1 Match bet. Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
$5000 Coupon Booklet Funny Money
$100
Pre-Purchae coupon booklet for $5000 Funny Money for gaming tables. Coupon booklet includes 1 free roulette chip. Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
$1000 Funny Money
$60
Pre-purchase $1000 Funny Money for Gaming Tables. Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
$500 Funny Money
$40
Pre-purchase $500 Funny Money for Gaming Tables. Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
$150 Funny Money
$20
Pre-purchase $150 Funny Money for Gaming Tables. Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
Add a donation for ROTARY CLUB OF TWIN FALLS AFTER HOURS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!