Admits (2) people to Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball. 2025
Single Ticket
$35
Admits (1) person to Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball. 2025
VIP Table Seats 8
$500
VIP Table includes:
All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”, VIP dance floor tables also include a centerpiece to take home, specialty condiments and other goodies
VIP Gaming Table Black Jack Seats 6 - limited available
$600
VIP Black Jack Table:
All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”,
VIP Gaming Table Poker Seats 9 - limited available
$700
VIP Poker Table:
All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”,
VIP Dance Floor Table + Gaming Table Black Jack – seats 6 -
$850
VIP Table + VIP Black Jack table includes:
All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”, VIP dance floor tables also include a centerpiece to take home, specialty condiments and other goodies
VIP Table + VIP Poker Table includes:
All VIP tables include 1 bottle of wine, and “Funny Money Gambling Starter Pack”, VIP dance floor tables also include a centerpiece to take home, specialty condiments and other goodies
$10,000 Coupon Booklet Funny Money
$150
Pre-Purchae coupon booklet for $10,000 Funny Money for gaming tables. Coupon booklet includes 1 free roulette chip + 1 free ace + 1 Match bet.
Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
$5000 Coupon Booklet Funny Money
$100
Pre-Purchae coupon booklet for $5000 Funny Money for gaming tables. Coupon booklet includes 1 free roulette chip. Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
$1000 Funny Money
$60
Pre-purchase $1000 Funny Money for Gaming Tables. Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
$500 Funny Money
$40
Pre-purchase $500 Funny Money for Gaming Tables. Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
$150 Funny Money
$20
Pre-purchase $150 Funny Money for Gaming Tables. Available for pickup when you check in at the event.
