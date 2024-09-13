COMP SoulFest II

1- VIP Wristband for VIP Bar Access and Line Access. 1 Meal Ticket.
Entry into Sponsor Gift Raffles
Must be 21+
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.
1- VIP Wristband for VIP Bar Access and Line Access. 1 Meal Ticket.
Entry into Sponsor Gift Raffles
Must be 21+
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.
VIP Section
Free
1 - section for 12 guests at SoulFest,
2 Bottles (Morehouse should allow you to bring in additional bottles)
12 Meal tickets,
12 VIP Wristbands for VIP Bar and VIP line access.
Entry into Sponsor Gift Raffles
Must be 21+
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.
1 - section for 12 guests at SoulFest,
2 Bottles (Morehouse should allow you to bring in additional bottles)
12 Meal tickets,
12 VIP Wristbands for VIP Bar and VIP line access.
Entry into Sponsor Gift Raffles
Must be 21+
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.
Comp Skip line
Free
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!