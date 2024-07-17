MSA Western Chapter Meeting Fall 2024

Includes sessions, meals, meeting registration, and swag bag. The ticket also includes the right of institutions and vendors to bring 10-15 items for the swag bag.
Member Registration - Additional Institution Guest
$125
What to bring the whole team? Bring an additional person from your institution.
Non-Member Conference Registraion
$175
Curious? Want to bring a friend or collegue? Non-Member ticket will provide access to all sessions, meals and outings with the exception of the Chapter Meeting.
Platinum
$500
Registration for 1 person; Logo in program, Table Tent, 10-15 swag items.
Sponsor-Meal
$500
Logo on catering table 8.5x11, 5 min welcome/presentation on a high boy table*
Sponsor - Gold
$300
Logo in program, on Table Tent, 10-15 swag items
Sponsor - Session
$200
Introduction before learning session and logo on presentation/PPT.
Vendor Product Table
$250
Vendors this your area to set-up and showcase your products.
Vendors this your area to set-up and showcase your products.
Sponsor - Program Recognition
$50
Logo is included on the program below Platinum and Gold recognitions.
Sponsor-Swag Bag Non-Attending
$50
We are looking for an eco way to do swag! For this meeting we are asking vendors to send 10-15 swag items and meeting attendees will have the opporutnity to grab a certain amount of items they would like to learn more about!
Add a donation for Western Chapter Museum Store Association
$
