A Night of Hope Always with the Los Angeles Chargers

Join Us for a Magical Evening: Chargers Impact Fund and Hope Always Foundation Present "The Muppet Movie" at the Greek Theatre!

The Chargers Impact Fund and Hope Always Foundation are thrilled to invite you to an unforgettable night at the iconic Greek Theatre! Join us for a special screening of "The Muppet Movie," where the Los Angeles and Southern California community will come together to support local neighborhoods and children’s hospitals.





Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make a difference while enjoying a classic film in one of Los Angeles’ most iconic venues. Secure your tickets now and be part of a night that promises joy, inspiration, and community spirit. Tickets are priced to be affordable for the whole family to enjoy a night that also enriches the lives of so many vulnerable Southern Californians.