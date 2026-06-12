⭐⭐⭐⭐ PLATINUM FREEDOM PARTNER



Corporate Partner Marketing Package



Ideal For: Corporate partners and regional brands seeking significant visibility while making a lasting impact on the veteran and military community.

Package Benefits



✅ Top tier logo placement on the SACVF website with premium partner recognition

✅ Monthly recognition in the SACVF newsletter distributed to veterans, military families, supporters, donors, and community partners

✅ Eight dedicated Facebook promotional posts highlighting your business, services, and commitment to the veteran community

✅ Two dedicated email marketing campaigns featuring your organization and partnership with SACVF

✅ Prominent YouTube branding including logo placement and sponsor recognition during SACVF video content

✅ Large logo placement on SACVF event banners, publications, and select marketing materials

✅ Speaking opportunity at one SACVF event to showcase your organization and community involvement

✅ Exclusive invitations to veteran leadership roundtables and community engagement opportunities

Additional Value



Through this partnership, your organization will receive exposure to: Veterans and military families throughout the San Antonio region Community leaders and nonprofit organizations Corporate executives and business professionals. Local government officials and community stakeholders SACVF members, supporters, volunteers, and donors





Your investment directly sustains SACVF's frontline veteran support initiatives, including emergency assistance, housing support, resource navigation, wellness programs, and community outreach efforts. By partnering with SACVF, you are helping ensure that veterans and military families receive the resources and support they need when they need it most.

Together, we ensure that no veteran is left behind.