Zen4Blue Seaside Tales Book Club!

Join us for an evening of seaside tales and "wine" down with stories of ocean adventure!
The first book selected is a collection of sea life essays by Sabrina Embler
"How Far The Light Reaches: A Life In Ten Sea Creatures"
Essay #1 "If You Flush A Goldfish" August 28 2024.
If you'd like to bring a friend please have them register separately. Space is Limited!
Join us for an evening of seaside tales and "wine" down with stories of ocean adventure!
The first book selected is a collection of sea life essays by Sabrina Embler
"How Far The Light Reaches: A Life In Ten Sea Creatures"
Essay #1 "If You Flush A Goldfish" August 28 2024.
If you'd like to bring a friend please have them register separately. Space is Limited!
Add a donation for Zen4Blue
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!