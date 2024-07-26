Zen4Blue

Hosted by

Zen4Blue

About this event

Zen4Blue Seaside Tales Book Club!

4444 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33711, USA

General admission
Free
Join us for an evening of seaside tales and "wine" down with stories of ocean adventure! The first book selected is a collection of sea life essays by Sabrina Embler "How Far The Light Reaches: A Life In Ten Sea Creatures" Essay #1 "If You Flush A Goldfish" August 28 2024. If you'd like to bring a friend please have them register separately. Space is Limited!
Add a donation for Zen4Blue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!