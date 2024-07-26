Zen4Blue Seaside Tales Book Club!

Join us for an evening of seaside tales and "wine" down with stories of ocean adventure! The first book selected is a collection of sea life essays by Sabrina Embler "How Far The Light Reaches: A Life In Ten Sea Creatures" Essay #1 "If You Flush A Goldfish" August 28 2024. If you'd like to bring a friend please have them register separately. Space is Limited!

