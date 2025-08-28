092825 Goma Fire Service 護摩供

Gomagi wish sticks will be burned in the fire embodying Fudo Myoo's gigantic compassion. You can purchase as many Gomagi sticks as you would like. Please provide your wish in English or Japanese in the space provided in the next screen. 日本語でもOKです。 Please provide one wish per stick, for example: Well-being for my family Safe travels Business stability If you are attending online and if you would like the temple staff to prepare the wish sticks for you, please click on the check box in the next screen.