2nd Annual GRBNA Scholarship Gala-Sponsoring A Dream

818 Butterworth St SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504, USA

VIP with reception, dinner, silent auction and gift bag
$100
Includes a VIP Reception that begins at 6 pm. The VIP reception includes complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, and live music. VIP attendees will also receive a gift bag.
General admission- dinner and silent auction
$75
General admission Dinner and Dancing Silent Auction
Silver Sponsor- 2 general tickets and a business card ad
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
$250- $499 2 general admission tickets and a business card ad in the program booklet Submit the ad by September 1 (Contact Nina 256-520-6976 / [email protected])
Gold Sponsor- 5 general admission tickets & ¼ page ad
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
$500- $999 5 general admission tickets & ¼ page ad in the program booklet Submit the ad by September 1 (Contact Nina 256-520-6976 / [email protected])
Platinum Sponsor- table of 10 & ¼ page ad
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
$1000 - $2499= table of 10 (10 general admission tickets) & ¼ page ad Submit the ad by September 1 (Contact Nina 256-520-6976 / [email protected])
Diamond Sponsor- table of 10 + ½ page ad plus 2 VIP tickets
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
$2500- $4999 = table of 10 (general admission) + ½ page ad, plus 2 VIP tickets Submit the ad by September 1 (Contact Nina 256-520-6976 / [email protected]) VIP Reception begins at 6 pm. The VIP reception includes complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, and live classical music performed by a cellist and harpist. VIP attendees will also receive a gift bag.
Elite Sponsor- table of 10, full page ad, plus 4 VIP tickets
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
$5000 or more- table of 10 (general admission), 1-full page ad, plus 4 VIP tickets Submit the ad by September 1 (Contact Nina 256-520-6976 / [email protected]) VIP Reception begins at 6 pm. The VIP reception includes complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, and live classical music performed by a cellist and harpist. VIP attendees will also receive a gift bag.

