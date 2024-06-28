2024 NCAFCC Annual Conference Sponsorship Form

Limited to a first-come, first served basis. Includes
Table, Seating, Sign, and One Conference Registration.
No advertising in the Conference Program is included for Non- Sponsorship Exhibitors.
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,250
Includes Table, Seating, Sign, and Two Conference Registrations, website listing, newsletter listing, social media listing, and verbal recognition at the event.
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
Includes Table, Seating, Sign, and Two Conference Registrations, website listing, newsletter listing, social media listing, and remarks at the event.
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
Includes Table, Seating, Sign, and Two Conference Registrations, website listing, newsletter listing, social media listing, and remarks at the event, NCAFCC newsletter feature distributed to all members, partners and advocacy community. Also includes an opportunity to engage with members during a 2025 Regional Meeting.
Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
Includes Table, Seating, Sign, and Two Conference Registrations, website listing, newsletter listing, social media listing, and remarks at the event, NCAFCC newsletter feature distributed to all members, partners and advocacy community. Also includes an opportunity to engage with members during a 2025 Regional Meeting.
Diamond/Sustainable Sponsorship
$20,000
Includes Table, Seating, Sign, and Two Conference Registrations, website listing, newsletter listing, social media listing, and remarks at the event, NCAFCC newsletter feature distributed to all members, partners and advocacy community. Also includes an opportunity to engage with members during a 2025 Regional Meeting.
