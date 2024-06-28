2024 NCAFCC Annual Conference Sponsorship Form

Includes Table, Seating, Sign, and Two Conference Registrations, website listing, newsletter listing, social media listing, and remarks at the event, NCAFCC newsletter feature distributed to all members, partners and advocacy community. Also includes an opportunity to engage with members during a 2025 Regional Meeting.

Includes Table, Seating, Sign, and Two Conference Registrations, website listing, newsletter listing, social media listing, and remarks at the event, NCAFCC newsletter feature distributed to all members, partners and advocacy community. Also includes an opportunity to engage with members during a 2025 Regional Meeting.

More details...