2024 Homecoming Dance- "LIGHT IT UP"

Come "LIGHT IT UP" on the dance floor in the Legacy Center for the ECS Homecoming Dance. Friday, Sept 20th, after the game from 9pm-11:30pm. T-Shirt Included. We encourage you to dress in theme for the game and add light up accessories to your attire! Dresses for girls and Pants or Golf Shorts with a Button down for the guys. Be THE LIGHT!

Come "LIGHT IT UP" on the dance floor in the Legacy Center for the ECS Homecoming Dance. Friday, Sept 20th, after the game from 9pm-11:30pm. T-Shirt Included. We encourage you to dress in theme for the game and add light up accessories to your attire! Dresses for girls and Pants or Golf Shorts with a Button down for the guys. Be THE LIGHT!

More details...