Evangelical Christian School

Hosted by

Evangelical Christian School

About this event

2024 Homecoming Dance- "LIGHT IT UP"

7600 Macon Rd

Cordova, TN 38018, USA

General admission
$45
Come "LIGHT IT UP" on the dance floor in the Legacy Center for the ECS Homecoming Dance. Friday, Sept 20th, after the game from 9pm-11:30pm. T-Shirt Included. We encourage you to dress in theme for the game and add light up accessories to your attire! Dresses for girls and Pants or Golf Shorts with a Button down for the guys. Be THE LIGHT!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!