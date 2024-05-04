Place an Ad in the 2024 Mass-Care Solidarity Ad Book!

The Mass-Care Solidarity Ad book, designed and printed by our allies at the Massachusetts Nurses Association, will be distributed at the Massachusetts Democratic State Convention and at the Mass-Care Fundraising Gala at Larz Anderson Park in Brookline May 4, 2024 at 11 AM. The Ad book is a folded 8.5 X 11 booklet in black and white. Every ad comes with a complimentary registration to the Gala.

($500) Full Page: 8.5" tall x 5.5” wide

($250) Half Page: 4.25" tall x 5.5” wide

($125) Logo Listed on Sponsorship Page

After April 16th, get your ad/logo on the page. Final graphics are due by May 1, 2024 Email your ad to [email protected].

You can pay online below, or send a check to our office at 1534 Tremont St. Boston 02120.





Questions about becoming a sponsor?

Contact us at (617) 297-8011 or [email protected].