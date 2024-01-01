EQUIP CHILDREN TO GO AND TELL

The Good News is the power of God for salvation for all who believe (Romans 1:16)!





The Wordless Book is a timeless method anyone can use to share the Good News, including children. Christian children want to share Jesus with other children and will do so when equipped with simple method. The Wordless Book is a great tool to disciple your church's children to be bold, passionate witnesses and Go and Tell the children in your community about Jesus.





Equip the children in your church learn how to Go and Tell other children in their school, on their sports teams, and in their neighborhood the Good News. Order a quantity of children, youth and adult sizes for your congregation. Just $1.00 each (Minimum Qty 10).



GO AND TELL TRAINING





Order Go & Tell Curriculum: Order below.





Online Go & Tell Training: Click here .





Schedule CEF Dallas trainers. Email [email protected]







