CDA Mom Prom (8)

Prepare for a transformative experience at Mom Prom!

Your participation in this powerful event not only guarantees a night of unforgettable joy, dancing, games, and laughter but also becomes a beacon of support for local moms.

By joining us, you contribute to providing essential services like Doulas, pelvic health, education, nutrition, lactation, and respite help removing financial barriers for new parents in our community.

It's more than just a night out; it's a collective force for positive change in our north Idaho community. Rally with us for a powerful celebration, making a lasting impact on the lives of local moms and strengthening the bonds within our community. Your presence matters – let's create a night of joy and empowerment together!



How much are tickets? Ticket prices range from $50 to $100 depending on when you buy. Ticket prices increase as tickets are sold. Buy your ticket early and SAVE!

-Early Bird $50/person (75 tickets)

-VIP Tickets $100/person (25 tickets)

- After April 2 $60/person(25 tickets)

Do I have to be a mom to attend? No, It is a ladies only event. If your not a mom and you are coming with a mom you are welcome.

What should I wear? Do I have to dress up? There is no dress code for Prom. In other proms ladies have worn everything from old prom/bridesmaid dresses to jeans and t-shirts. Attendees are encouraged to wear what’s comfortable for them!

Will there be hair and make-up services available? Yes! We have Paul Mitchell School offering 20 updo's and Makeup this is provided with the VIP tickets.

Where can I park? There is plenty of FREE parking at down town

Does Prom have a theme? We are going with Elegant, but you can come however you want.

Will there be a photographer at Prom? Yes! There will be a photo backdrop and a photographer, as well as fun props. All photos will be made available for download for free! We will post photos on the Facebook page following the event. Please consider posting your photos on the Facebook page, too!

Will there be food and drinks? Yes! We're excited to announce 'A Taste of North Idaho'! Join us as 4 of our local restaurants tantalize your taste buds with samples of their finest offerings. We are excited to have Farragut bar and Grill, Caruso's Pizza, Lean Kitchen, and sugar fix provide us with their wonderful food. Get ready to savor the flavors of our community in a delightful culinary experience!"

What is the “Mom of the Year Award”? The Mom of the Year is selected by random drawing. Tickets are available for purchase of Prom for $5. The Mom of the Year receives a prize pack, a bouquet, and applause!

I have an infant; can I bring my baby with me? Is there a place for me to nurse/pump? Yes. Babes-in-arms are welcome. While this is an adult-only event, if you have an infant and it’s easier to have your baby with you, feel free to bring them.

Can I bring my kids? As we mentioned above, babes-in-arms are welcome, but otherwise Prom is an adults-only event. If your daughters are adults, please bring them!

What is a sponsored ticket? A sponsored ticket is a way to help another person attend Prom. These tickets will be given to people who want to come to Prom, but cannot afford to buy a ticket. Sponsored tickets are tax deductible.

Who does this event benefit? And is my ticket purchase tax deductible? All proceeds from the event benefit A Parents Paradise Charities. Their mission is to mothers in accessing vital services such as doulas, therapies, and educational resources, bridging the financial gap they face. Our heartfelt mission is to empower parents to transcend mere survival by dismantling the financial obstacles that hinder them from accessing essential support.

How can I become a sponsor or donate in-kind to the event? Thanks for your generosity and interest! Please contact us at [email protected]

Where can I find out more? And who do I contact if I have a specific question? Visit aparentsparadise.com/charities. Email [email protected]