Connect with local leadership at the Kansas Black Leadership Brunch Series: Lawrence! Embark on a journey where leaders, advocates, legislators, and community champions converge to inspire change and celebrate achievements. This isn't just a brunch; it's a dynamic platform of empowerment.





Keynote speaker: Dr. Kaye Monk-Morgan, CEO of Kansas Leadership Center





Doors open at 10:00 a.m.

Brunch served at 10:30 a.m.

Program from 11 a.m. to noon