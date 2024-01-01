Logo
LeadHER Confidence Camp

3522 Habersham at Northlake Rd, Tucker, GA 30084, USA

Empower Your Daughter at LeadHer Confidence Camp! A Summer of Growth and Leadership Awaits!


Welcome to LeadHer Confidence Camp—where potential meets empowerment. Tailored for girls aged 8 to 17, this isn’t just a summer camp; it’s a transformative experience that Confidence University has meticulously crafted to nurture the next generation of female leaders.


About the Camp:

At LeadHer Confidence Camp, your daughter will:


•Ignite Her Confidence: Learn to trust her own voice and abilities in a supportive, girls-only environment.

•Develop Essential Skills: From communication to critical thinking, our workshops are designed to equip her with the skills needed for success.

•Create Unbreakable Bonds: Participate in diverse activities that promote friendship and understanding among campers.


Ready to watch your daughter grow into a confident leader? Spaces are filling fast—enroll her today to secure her spot at LeadHer Confidence Camp!







