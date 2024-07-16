Santa Monica High School PTSA Membership

Your membership fee gives you a voice at Samohi PTSA and supports PTSA's work at the local, state and national level benefitting all students.



*Please note we are using Zeffy, a non-profit platform that relies on donations for support, to process our payments to ensure that 100% of your donation goes to Samohi PTSA. You can adjust the Zeffy donation level to suit your preference by selecting 'Other' and entering your desired amount from 0+ in the contribution box -- donating to Zeffy is completely optional.