Queen of Hearts - Current Jackpot at $6,130!

Queen of Hearts game is now at Earleigh Heights!!! Jackpot starts at $6,130!!! Tickets are $5 each and drawings will take place each Wednesday and posted to Facebook.

1. All raffle tickets are $5.00 per ticket. There is no limit on the number of tickets that may be purchased.

2. Tickets will be sold at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company (EHVFC) every week Tuesday 6pm-7pm, Wednesday 5pm-7pm, and Thursday 6pm-7pm.

3. There can only be one name per ticket. Each ticket must include the following:

- LEGAL FIRST AND LAST NAME- (No nicknames, aliases, or abbreviations)

- Contact phone number, including area code

- Card number choice (from the remaining numbers available)

* Each ticket must include the above information, otherwise, the ticket will be invalid and another ticket will be chosen.

4. A drawing will take place each week at EHVFC during Wednesday night bingo. One ticket will be drawn from the tickets purchased that week. The ticket pulled will have the chance to reveal a card on the Queen of Hearts board. In the event the ticket is invalid another ticket will be pulled. EHVFC is not responsible for errors in selecting card numbers that have already been revealed.

5. The Jackpot will begin at $5,000 the first week. The Jackpot will increase after each drawing based on ticket sales from the prior week until the Queen of Hearts is selected. The jackpot for each week will be updated on the EHVFC Facebook page and also displayed with the Queen of Hearts board.

6. Payouts based on card revealed:

Queen of Hearts - Wins Jackpot!

Joker - $250

Face Card (J,Q,K,A) - $100

Non-Face Card (2-10) - $50

7. Once a card is selected, it will be removed from play and shown on the board. Each week after the drawing, all tickets for that week’s drawing will be destroyed. Tickets purchased for that week, will only be valid for that week’s drawing. All tickets will be tracked and verified each week.

8. All winners are responsible for any and all taxes. A 1099 will be issued to all Jackpot winners.

9. EHVFC has the final say on any rules or determinations required for the success of the drawing.