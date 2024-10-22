GIFTED MEMBERSHIP OFFICE USE ONLY

General Membership - This is a full rights membership open to any optician working or living in Indiana.
6 month General Membership
Free
No expiration
ONLY 6 Months not a full year.
Associate Membership
Free
Valid until February 25, 2027
Associate Membership is a non voting membership. It is a large group effort to make vision accessible and better for our patients. If you are in any Eye Care fields and would like to be an Associate Member please join us.
Student / Apprentice Membership
Free
Valid until February 25, 2027
The Student / Apprentice Membership is open to anyone currently on the job less than a year or currently in a training program and not working at the job as of yet. This is a non voting membership.
Retired Optician
Free
Valid until February 25, 2027
Retired Opticians are still opticians and still welcome with the INOA. Enjoy this discounted membership. This is a non voting membership
