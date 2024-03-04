Join Us for a Historic Cemetery Preservation Training Event

Hosted by The Giving Rose Foundation





Date: Wed Sept. 4, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Dinner Included | Please Note: Childcare Not Available





Dear Community Members,





A Giving Rose Foundation invites you to our inaugural training event focused on the preservation and maintenance of historic cemeteries, with a special emphasis on Black cemeteries. This unique gathering is designed for anyone passionate about conserving the rich heritage and solemn beauty of these sacred sites.





Why Attend?





Historic cemeteries are not only places of rest but also vibrant canvases that tell the stories of our past. They are crucial to understanding our history, acknowledging the contributions of those who came before us, and preserving these narratives for future generations. Black cemeteries, in particular, hold untold stories of resilience, culture, and community that are often underrepresented and at risk of being forgotten.





What Will You Learn?





Our expert-led training will cover a wide range of topics essential for the care and preservation of historic cemeteries, including:





Best Practices in Cemetery Maintenance: Learn how to keep these historic sites in respectful condition, including cleaning and repairing headstones, landscaping, and more.





Preservation Techniques: Understand the techniques used to preserve headstones, monuments, and cemetery grounds, ensuring they withstand the test of time.





Cultural Sensitivity and Awareness: Gain insight into the cultural significance of Black cemeteries and the importance of preserving them as integral parts of our history and heritage.





Community Engagement: Discover ways to involve the community in the preservation efforts and raise awareness about the importance of these historic sites.





Join Us for Dinner





To complement our learning experience, we will provide dinner for all attendees. This will be an opportunity to discuss the day's learnings, share experiences, and connect with fellow community members who share your interest in historic preservation.





Please RSVP to confirm your attendance, as space is limited to 20 people. Contact us at [email protected].





We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of learning, sharing, and community-building. Together, we can ensure that the stories and spirits of those resting in historic cemeteries, especially Black cemeteries, are honored and preserved for generations to come.



