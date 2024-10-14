Carlsbad Fire Department Foundation

Hosted by

Carlsbad Fire Department Foundation

About this event

CFDF's 2025 Cornhole Tournament Fundraising Event

3420 Camino De Los Coches

Carlsbad, CA 92009

Single Ticket
$50
Single player ticket.
Team Ticket
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Two Player Team
Play with a fire fighter!
$100
Sponsor a firefighter to be on your team! *This ticket is for one team participant and one for a firefighter
EVENT SPONSOR: Corporate
$500
This does NOT include a participation ticket - this is an event sponsor donation. Benefits: Logo to be added to event and foundation website
EVENT SPONSOR: Captain (Includes 2 Participant tickets)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Event Sponsorship Donation. INCLUDES 2 participant tickets Benefits: Logo and URL on event and foundation website Set-up a company booth for your organization. Please let us know if you are interested, however it is optional.
EVENT SPONSOR: Battalion (Includes 4 Participant Tickets)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Event Sponsorship Donation. INCLUDES 4 participant tickets Benefits: Logo and URL on event and foundation website Logo on on-site event banner Set-up a company booth for your organization. Please let us know if you are interested, however it is optional.
EVENT SPONSOR: Chief (Includes 8 Participant Tickets)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Event Sponsorship Donation. INCLUDES 8 participant tickets Benefits: Logo and URL on event and foundation website Logo on on-site event banner Set-up a company booth for your organization. Please let us know if you are interested, however it is optional.
Add a donation for Carlsbad Fire Department Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!