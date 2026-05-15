SICK OF CLUTTER AND CHAOS ?

There are only 10 spots available for June left. Each ticket purchase is what is needed to reserve spot on the calendar ! Ticket price goes towards the payment for services. Example: If purchase $300 package it would be $250 on day off services. Packages are as follows:





$200 package

3 hours service





$300 package

5 hours service





$500 package

Full Day ( 8 hours)





If interested in larger package, please email [email protected]