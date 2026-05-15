SICK OF CLUTTER AND CHAOS ?

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About this event
10 left!
There are only 10 spots available for June left. Each ticket purchase is what is needed to reserve spot on the calendar ! Ticket price goes towards the payment for services. Example: If purchase $300 package it would be $250 on day off services. Packages are as follows:
$200 package
3 hours service
$300 package
5 hours service
$500 package
Full Day ( 8 hours)
If interested in larger package, please email [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!