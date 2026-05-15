444 Love And Protection

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444 Love And Protection

About this event

SICK OF CLUTTER AND CHAOS ?

YOUR HOME OR OFFICE

Reserve you date and time
$50

10 left!

There are only 10 spots available for June left. Each ticket purchase is what is needed to reserve spot on the calendar ! Ticket price goes towards the payment for services. Example: If purchase $300 package it would be $250 on day off services. Packages are as follows:


$200 package

3 hours service


$300 package

5 hours service


$500 package

Full Day ( 8 hours)


If interested in larger package, please email [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!