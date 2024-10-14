We Are Dwyer Foundation

Dwyer Sponsorship, Banners, Athletic VIP Tickets & Program Ads

DELUXE RECOGNITION BANNER
$800

Vinyl Banner, 16'Wx4'T, Full Color, with grommets. Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

PREMIUM RECOGNITION BANNER
$625

Vinyl Banner, 8'Wx4'T, Full Color, with grommets. Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

STANDARD RECOGNITION BANNER
$500

Vinyl Banner, 6'Wx4'T, Full Color, with grommets. Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE: Premium, Full Page Outside Back Cover
$475

Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE: Premium, Full Page Inside Back Cover
$325

Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE: Premium, Full Page Inside Front Cover
$325

Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE: Premium, Logo on Team Roster Page
$250

Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE: Full Page
$175

Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE: Half Page
$100

Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE: Quarter Page
$50

Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE: Eighth Page (Business Card Size)
$35

Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE: Listing Only, No Artwork
$20

Wording to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject submission that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

COMBO STANDARD BANNER + FULL PAGE APPRECIATION MESSAGE
$600

Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.

WE ARE DWYER MEMBERSHIP: PANTHER PLUS PASS
$1,000

Includes Four (4) Tickets, Good for One (1) School Year for All Regular Season Sporting Activities at Dwyer High School. Also includes DELUXE Recognition Banner, Standard Full Page Appreciation Message, Parking, and Reserved Seating where available.

*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Food and drink not included. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.

WE ARE DWYER MEMBERSHIP: PANTHER PASS (BASIC)
$750

Includes Two (2) Tickets, Good for One (1) School Year for All Regular Season Sporting Activities at Dwyer High School. Also includes PREMIUM Recognition Banner, Standard Full Page Appreciation Message, Parking, and Reserved Seating where available.

*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Food and drink not included. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.

WE ARE DWYER MEMBERSHIP: NAVY & MAROON CLUB PASS
$450

Includes Two (2) Tickets, Good for One (1) School Year for All Regular Season Sporting Activities at Dwyer High School. Also includes Parking, and Reserved Seating where available.

*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Food and drink not included. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.

WE ARE DWYER MEMBERSHIP: PANTHER FOOTBALL SEASON PASS
$75

Includes One (1) Ticket. Good for One (1) Season for All Home Football Games held at WIlliam T. Dwyer High School. Also included is Parking and Reserved Seating when available.

*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Food and drink not included. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.

WE ARE DWYER MEMBERSHIP: PANTHER FAMILY GAME PACK - 1 GAME
$25

Includes Two (2) Adults and Two (2) Child Passes to One (1) Home Football Game at William T. Dwyer High School.

Parking is included.

*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.

WE ARE DWYER MEMBERSHIP: PANTHER FAMILY GAME PK -5 HOMEGAMES
$110

Includes Two (2) Adults and Two (2) Child Passes to All Home Football Game at William T. Dwyer High School.

Parking is included.

*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.

ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP-PLATINUM PANTHER SPONSOR
$5,000
ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP-PANTHER PRIDE SPONSOR
$3,500
ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP-SPIRIT OF DWYER SPONSOR
$2,000
ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP-DWYER PATRON
$1,250
ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP-FRIEND OF DWYER
$250
ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP-VOLUNTEER & BUSINESS PARTNER AWARDS
$2,200
ANNUAL SPONSORSHIP-TEACHER APPRECIATION & WELLNESS DAYS
$2,200
SCOREBOARD SPONSORSHIP - NAMING RIGHTS
$100,000
SCOREBOARD SPONSORSHIP - PARTIAL RIGHTS
$50,000
SCOREBOARD SPONSORSHIP - ANNUAL, ALL SPORTS
$3,000
SCOREBOARD SPONSORSHIP - ONE SEASON, ONE SPORTS
$1,500
SCOREBOARD MESSAGING - PREGAME MESSAGE
$250
SCOREBOARD MESSAGING - 1ST QUARTER MESSAGE
$275
SCOREBOARD MESSAGING - HALFTIME MESSAGE
$400
SCOREBOARD MESSAGING - 3RD QUARTER MESSAGE
$275
