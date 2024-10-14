Dwyer Sponsorship, Banners, Athletic VIP Tickets & Program Ads

Includes Four (4) Tickets, Good for One (1) School Year for All Regular Season Sporting Activities at Dwyer High School. Also includes DELUXE Recognition Banner, Standard Full Page Appreciation Message, Parking, and Reserved Seating where available.

*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Food and drink not included. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.