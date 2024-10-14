Dwyer Sponsorship, Banners, Athletic VIP Tickets & Program Ads

Hosted by
About this event
Vinyl Banner, 16'Wx4'T, Full Color, with grommets. Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Vinyl Banner, 8'Wx4'T, Full Color, with grommets. Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Vinyl Banner, 6'Wx4'T, Full Color, with grommets. Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Wording to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject submission that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Artwork to be provided by purchaser in high resolution vector file format. We Are Dwyer and WIlliam T. Dwyer High School reserves the right o choose placement and reject artwork that is not in keeping with PBCSD, WTDHS, or WAD policies and practices.
Includes Four (4) Tickets, Good for One (1) School Year for All Regular Season Sporting Activities at Dwyer High School. Also includes DELUXE Recognition Banner, Standard Full Page Appreciation Message, Parking, and Reserved Seating where available.
*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Food and drink not included. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.
Includes Two (2) Tickets, Good for One (1) School Year for All Regular Season Sporting Activities at Dwyer High School. Also includes PREMIUM Recognition Banner, Standard Full Page Appreciation Message, Parking, and Reserved Seating where available.
*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Food and drink not included. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.
Includes Two (2) Tickets, Good for One (1) School Year for All Regular Season Sporting Activities at Dwyer High School. Also includes Parking, and Reserved Seating where available.
*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Food and drink not included. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.
Includes One (1) Ticket. Good for One (1) Season for All Home Football Games held at WIlliam T. Dwyer High School. Also included is Parking and Reserved Seating when available.
*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Food and drink not included. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.
Includes Two (2) Adults and Two (2) Child Passes to One (1) Home Football Game at William T. Dwyer High School.
Parking is included.
*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.
Includes Two (2) Adults and Two (2) Child Passes to All Home Football Game at William T. Dwyer High School.
Parking is included.
*Does not include Tournaments, Playoffs, Regional, State, or National games. Tickets are not transferable and names of those redeeming passes must be included in this purchase.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!