2024 Bras for a Cause, Las Vegas

Join us for a fun-filled evening with a meaningful purpose—raising funds to fight cancer! We are deeply passionate about ending this disease, and throughout the evening, we will be auctioning off beautifully decorated bras, each with a unique theme, modeled by our wonderful supporters. If you share our inspiration and commitment to making a difference, we invite you to join us!





The Women’s Council of Realtors, Las Vegas, is the largest sponsor of Send Me On Vacation. The Bras for a Cause Event has successfully sent over 90 breast cancer survivors on trips to amazing destinations such as Italy, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Napa Valley.





The Las Vegas Network hosted its first Bras for a Cause event online in 2020, raising $17,000. In 2021, the Bras for a Cause Charity Mixer raised just over $20,000 at Parkway Tavern. In 2022, the event was held at The Space, where the team managed to raise an impressive $35,000.





Founded in 2011, Send Me On Vacation has provided over 600 breast cancer survivors with trips to 26 countries around the world. These vacations empower survivors to reconnect with themselves through guided meditation, self-care workshops, and organic experiences. Each SMOV vacation offers women at any stage of their cancer journey a space to begin their emotional healing process and rebuild their lives.