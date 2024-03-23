2024 Great Commission Banquet FLR

One ticket for attending the Great Commission Banquet (Dinner included)
Please chose dinner option and if anyone is your group is not in your immediate family please have them get a ticket and register an email
One ticket for attending the Great Commission Banquet (Dinner included)
Please chose dinner option and if anyone is your group is not in your immediate family please have them get a ticket and register an email
Add a donation for Kingom Enterprises
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!