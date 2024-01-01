GSIC Football fundraiser

We set out to create a line of delicious snack items that would make you smile every time you take a bite. Each

HOMEGROWN product needs to be unique and outstanding. Finally, we wanted a nice looking, re-sealable package so

you could eat some now and save some for later- or share…….

We believe HOMEGROWN SNACKS are the finest in America: HOMEGROWN POPCORN





• Produced in Small Batches Another Great American Company from

• Made with GMO FREE, Ohio Grown Corn

• Popped in Coconut Oil

• No High Fructose Corn Syrup

• No Trans Fats



