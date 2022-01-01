TAP-SF Internal Holiday Party 2022

We are so excited to host our first TAP-SF (Internal) Holiday Party (doubling as a mini-fundraiser)! +1’s are welcome to attend. Wear a holiday sweater (the uglier, the better!) and brush up on your trivia about Taiwan to win prizes throughout the night!
Activities & Games
- Icebreaker activity
- Taiwan Trivia (winner gets a prize)
- Ugly Xmas Sweater Contest (winner gets a prize)
- Photo booth with holiday props
White Elephant - optional (board members only; +1's are welcome to watch and partner with their respective board members)
- Bring a wrapped gift that is new or gently used
- Suggested budget is $20
Drinks & Food
- Bar will have a limited menu of non-alcoholic drinks
- Light appetizers (e.g., charcuterie boards, chips & dips) will be available; please plan to eat dinner before or after the party (yay, pre-party meetups!) if you want a full/complete meal that evening
Merch Station
- $3 per sticker (exclusive to TAP-SF board members only)
Prizes
- Limited edition TAP-SF sticker & Taiwan heart pins for winners of trivia and the ugly sweater contest!