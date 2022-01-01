TAP-SF Internal Holiday Party 2022

We are so excited to host our first TAP-SF (Internal) Holiday Party (doubling as a mini-fundraiser)! +1’s are welcome to attend. Wear a holiday sweater (the uglier, the better!) and brush up on your trivia about Taiwan to win prizes throughout the night!







Activities & Games

Icebreaker activity

Taiwan Trivia (winner gets a prize)

Ugly Xmas Sweater Contest (winner gets a prize)

Photo booth with holiday props

White Elephant - optional (board members only; +1's are welcome to watch and partner with their respective board members)

Bring a wrapped gift that is new or gently used

Suggested budget is $20

Drinks & Food

Bar will have a limited menu of non-alcoholic drinks

Light appetizers (e.g., charcuterie boards, chips & dips) will be available; please plan to eat dinner before or after the party (yay, pre-party meetups!) if you want a full/complete meal that evening

Merch Station

$3 per sticker (exclusive to TAP-SF board members only)

Prizes