Westchester Collaborative Theater's 2024 Fall Fundraiser raffle

Please take part in our 50/50 Raffle. We have an exciting fundraising opportunity! We are selling a limited number of tickets (100) at $50/ticket. The winner will be awarded 1/2 of the amount collected by selling these raffle tickets. The maximum prize would be $2500.

Please take part in our 50/50 Raffle. We have an exciting fundraising opportunity! We are selling a limited number of tickets (100) at $50/ticket. The winner will be awarded 1/2 of the amount collected by selling these raffle tickets. The maximum prize would be $2500.

More details...