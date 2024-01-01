Chicago Beef Tournament 2024

The Windy City Rollers are excited to host the inaugural Chicago Beef Tournament! Watch your favorite Windy City skaters face off against Gotham Roller Derby, Texas Rollergirls, and Arch Rival Roller Derby right here in Chicago.





Join us for three days jam-packed with hard hits, apex jumps, and fun for the whole family! Featuring:





Windy City Rollers

All-Stars (A)

Second Wind (B)

Third Coast (C)





Gotham Roller Derby

All-Stars (A)

Wall Street Traitors (B)





Arch Rival Roller Derby

All Stars (A)

Nemesis (B)

Fleur-de-Linquents (C)





Texas Rollergirls

Texecutioners (A)

Chainsaws (B)





Schedule

Friday, August 9

1:00pm | Arch Rival Roller Derby B vs Texas Rollergirls B

3:00pm | Windy City Rollers B vs Gotham Roller Derby B

5:00pm | Arch Rival Roller Derby A vs Texas Rollergirls A

7:00pm | Windy City Rollers A vs Gotham Roller Derby A





Saturday, August 10

10:00am | Texas Rollergirls B vs Gotham Roller Derby B

12:00pm | Windy City Rollers A vs Arch Rival Roller Derby A

2:00pm | Texas Rollergirls A vs Gotham Roller Derby A

5:00pm | Windy City Rollers C vs Arch Rival Roller Derby C

7:00pm | Windy City Rollers B vs Arch Rival Roller Derby B





Sunday, August 11

9:00am | Windy City Rollers A vs Texas Rollergirls A

11:00am | Arch Rival Roller Derby B vs Gotham Roller Derby B

1:00pm | Windy City Rollers B vs Texas Rollergirls B

3:00pm | Arch Rival Roller Derby A vs Gotham Roller Derby A











