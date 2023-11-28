Inaugural Spring Gala: Journey to Africa

2 tickets - Name recognition on screen, on website, in event program
Rural Clinic Sponsors
$2,500
1 table of 10 - Name recognition on screen, on website, in event program - 1 picture of clinic sponsored with its staff mailed to you
Rural School Sponsors
$2,500
1 table of 10 - Name recognition on screen, on website, in event program - 1 picture of school sponsored with its students mailed to you
Table Sponsors
$2,500
1 table of 10 - Name recognition in event program, and on the table
Ethnic Dinner Sponsors
$3,000
1 table of 10 - Logo recognition during the Dining Experience, and in the event program
Silver Sponsors
$3,000
1 tables of 10 - Logo recognition at the event on screen and in event program
"African" Drink Sponsors
$5,000
1 table of 10 - Logo recognition at the bar, and in the event program
Photo Booth Sponsor
$5,000
1 table of 10 - Logo recognition in the event program, and at the Photo Booth
Live Auction Sponsor
$5,000
1 table of 10 - Logo recognition at the event on screen and in event program - Participation in the Live Auction
Gold Sponsors
$5,000
1 tables of 10 - Logo recognition in select pre- and post-marketing, on website, at the event on screen and in event program
Platinum Sponsors
$10,000
2 tables of 10 - Logo recognition in select pre- and post-marketing, on website, at the event on screen and in event program
Entertainment Sponsor
$10,000
2 tables of 10 - Premier logo recognition as the presenting sponsor in all event marketing, on the website, at the event, on-screen, and in event program - Special recognition with Logo during Band/Artist performance
Founding Sponsor
$10,000
2 tables of 10 - Premier logo recognition as the presenting sponsor in all event marketing, on the website, at the event, on-screen, and in event program
Diamond Sponsor
$15,000
3 tables of 10 - Premier logo recognition as the presenting sponsor in all event marketing, on the website, at the event, on-screen, and in event program
After Party Sponsor
$20,000
3 tables of 10 - Premier logo recognition as the presenting sponsor in all event marketing, on the website, at the event, on-screen, and in event program - Special recognition with Logo at the After Party
Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
3 tables of 10 - Premier logo recognition as the presenting sponsor in all event marketing, on the website, at the event, on-screen, and in event program
Add a donation for The Belinga Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!