CK's Cocktails and Play

Your presence is requested at...

CK’s ‘Invite Only’ 

 

Cocktails  

& 

Play Party 

 

Come join us for an evening of simple elegance. Put on that little black dress and come classy for an evening of socializing and seduction. We’ll start the evening with light fare and libations before we open a new play space put together with you in mind. 

 

When: 22 Jul 7pm-12am 

Doors open at 7pm 

Please, no early arrivals 

Doors close at 8:30pm 

Nadmittance after 8:30 

Where: Private residence in Ashburn VA.  

Exact address provided 24 hours before party start to confirmed guests only. 

 

Purchase your ticket on or before July 9th to take advantage of early sales prices.  Prices are per person.   

Ticket sales close July 17th. 

BYOT – Bring Your Own Toys 

 

