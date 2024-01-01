CK's Cocktails and Play

Your presence is requested at...
Come join us for an evening of simple elegance. Put on that little black dress and come classy for an evening of socializing and seduction. We’ll start the evening with light fare and libations before we open a new play space put together with you in mind.
Please, no early arrivals
Where: Private residence in Ashburn VA.
Exact address provided 24 hours before party start to confirmed guests only.
Purchase your ticket on or before July 9th to take advantage of early sales prices. Prices are per person.
Ticket sales close July 17th.
BYOT – Bring Your Own Toys