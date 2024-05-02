2024 Summer Fundraiser

Join us for our Pickleball fundraiser to support Therapy Adventures’ crucial work in Belize! Even if you’re not into playing Pickleball, our Tier 1 ticket offers an evening out with pizza and one drink included, plus exclusive access to four ping-pong tables, private cabanas, a private bar, and the mezzanine area. It’s a great way to enjoy the party, mingle, and contribute to a noble cause.
T2 - It's Pickle Time!
$45
Are you ready to test your skills on the pickleball court? If so, our Tier 2 ticket is perfect for you! It includes all the benefits of Tier 1—pizza, one drink, access to ping-pong tables, private cabanas, a private bar, and the mezzanine. Plus, you’ll get exclusive access to the pickleball courts.
