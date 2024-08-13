Sotto Voce presents Donizetti's LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR

Your gift helps us to purchase or create specialized set, prop, and costume pieces that help bring this show to life!
Includes TWO (2) Tickets, Half-Page Black & White Advertisement if desired.
COMPRIMARIO SPONSOR
$500
Your gift provides an Emerging Artist with an opportunity to play a named role and to shadow our Principal Artists.
Includes FOUR (4) Tickets, Full-Page Black & White Advertisement if desired.
LEAD ARTIST SPONSOR
$1,000
Your gift supports one of our Lead Artists as they pour their hearts into bringing this great masterwork to life!
Includes SIX (6) Tickets, Full-Page Color Advertisement (subject to availability) if desired.
PUBLICITY SPONSOR
$2,500
Your gift helps with the crucial task of getting the word out about our work.
Includes EIGHT (8) Tickets, Full-Page Color Advertisement (subject to availability), and a piece of Sotto Voce memorabilia signed by our Artists.
ENSEMBLE SPONSOR
$5,000
Your gift allows us to expand from piano-only accompaniment to a small Instrumental Ensemble.
Includes TEN (10) Tickets, Back Cover Color Advertisement (subject to availability), a piece of Sotto Voce memorabilia signed by our Artists, and behind-the-scenes access to our production, if desired.
