OFA CHIC Blood Draws

This is an opportunity to get your dog's OFA CHIC number. To get a CHIC number your dog has to have the breeds recommended health testing done in addition to the DNA database. The point of this program it to support breed specific research and research into the genetics of common health issues that dogs face. At our National we will be having opportunities to get your dog's DNA banked and sent into OFA.



To learn more about the OFA CHIC program, information can be found at this link, https://ofa.org/chic-programs/">https://ofa.org/chic-programs/