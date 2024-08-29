2025 Hejaz NOLA Takeover

Non Refundable NOLA TRIP DEPOSIT.
Per Person (Choose 2 per couple)
You will choose your trip type in the questions.
IMPORTANT!!!! There is an option to donate to Zeffy (the hosting platform). You are under no obligation to donate to Zeffy. Simply use the drop down and choose zero.
Single Supplement with Bus - THIS PAYS FULL AMOUNT
$1,249
One person in the Room, all activities and bus transportation to/from NOLA - THIS PAYS FULL AMOUNT. Choose Deposit and/or $300 payment if you do not want to pay the FULL AMOUNT.
Single Supplement no Transport - THIS PAYS THE FULL AMOUNT
$1,099
One person in the room and NO transportation to/from NOLA. THIS PAYS FULL AMOUNT. Choose Deposit and/or $300 payment if you do not want to pay the FULL AMOUNT
Double Occupancy with Bus Transport - PAYS FULL AMOUNT
$1,998
Two People in Room with BUS transporation to/from NOLA - THIS PAYS FULL AMOUNT. Choose Deposit and/or $300 payment if you do not want to pay the FULL AMOUNT.
Double Occupancy without Transport - THIS PAYS FULL AMOUNT
$1,698
Two People in the Room with NO transportation to/from NOLA - THIS PAYS FULL AMOUNT. Choose Deposit and/or $300 payment if you do not want to pay the FULL AMOUNT.
2 + 2 with Bus Transport (Two Couples)- PAYS FULL AMOUNT
$3,396
Two Couples - One Room - with RT Bus Transporation to/from NOLA. This payment is for one couple only. $1698 per couple ($3396/room) - THIS PAYS FULL AMOUNT. Choose Deposit and/or $300 payment if you do not want to pay the FULL AMOUNT.
2 + 2 without Transport (2 couples)THIS PAYS FULL AMOUNt
$2,796
Two Couples - One Room - NO Bus Transporation to/from NOLA. $1398 per couple ($2796/room)-THIS PAYS FULL AMOUNT. Choose Deposit and/or $300 payment if you do not want to pay the FULL AMOUNT.
PAYMENT PLAN $300 - MAKES A PAYMENT ON THE TRIP
$300
We are offering a payment plan on the trip. We will keep track of the payments and email you balances separately. THIS MAKES A PAYMENT OF $300 ON YOUR TRIP
Additional Room Night - IF YOU ARE NOT RIDING THE BUS
$135
Room + Tax (Choose 1 per night)
For 6/3, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9 Only
This allows you to stay extra nights on the front or back of the trip if you are not riding the bus.
ROOM UPGRADE TO PETITE SUITE
$150
Upgrade your standard room to a Petite Suite. $150/Room for all 3 nights. This is the payment for an upgraded room ONLY. The $150 is added to the total of the trip you choose. You may choose this when you make your deposit.
ROOM UPGRADE TO GRAND SUITE
$300
Upgrade your room to a Grand Suite. $300/Room for all three nights.
