MSD Athletic Team Fees - 2024-2025

HS Spring Sports Dual Athlete
$150
HS Track & Field
$100
HS Boys Volleyball
$100
HS Softball
$100
Middle School Sport (Any sport)
$75
Middle School - Dual Athlete
$100
Select this option if your child plays in two sports in a single season. This option does not apply if your child plays in two different sports in two different seasons (fall, winter, and spring).
HS Boys/Girls Basketball (JV and Varsity)
$150
HS Indoor Track & Field
$25
Please pay this fee for each meet your child participates in during the winter.
HS Winter Cheerleading
$150
HS Wrestling
$150
HS Winter Sports Dual Athlete
$250
MetroBall Youth Basketball Association
$125
Youth Wrestling
$75
HS Fall Cheerleading
$150
This team fee includes shoes.
HS Cross Country
$100
HS Football
$150
HS Girls Volleyball (JV and Varsity)
$150
HS Fall Sports Dual Athlete
$200
When checking out, please note which sports your child is participating as a dual athlete.
Special Olympics (One-Time Fee)
$50
One-Time Fee
Lil' Orioles Cheerleading
$25
Payment Installament - Custom Amount
Free
Please use the donation box below to enter a custom amount if you are unable to pay the full amount. Please keep in mind each student-athlete's team fee must be paid in full by end of the current season.
