The Maryland School For The Deaf Athletic Booster Club Inc
About this shop
MSD Athletic Team Fees - 2024-2025
HS Spring Sports Dual Athlete
$150
HS Track & Field
$100
HS Boys Volleyball
$100
HS Softball
$100
Middle School Sport (Any sport)
$75
Middle School - Dual Athlete
$100
Select this option if your child plays in two sports in a single season. This option does not apply if your child plays in two different sports in two different seasons (fall, winter, and spring).
Select this option if your child plays in two sports in a single season. This option does not apply if your child plays in two different sports in two different seasons (fall, winter, and spring).
HS Boys/Girls Basketball (JV and Varsity)
$150
HS Indoor Track & Field
$25
Please pay this fee for each meet your child participates in during the winter.
Please pay this fee for each meet your child participates in during the winter.
HS Winter Cheerleading
$150
HS Wrestling
$150
HS Winter Sports Dual Athlete
$250
MetroBall Youth Basketball Association
$125
Youth Wrestling
$75
HS Fall Cheerleading
$150
This team fee includes shoes.
This team fee includes shoes.
HS Cross Country
$100
HS Football
$150
HS Girls Volleyball (JV and Varsity)
$150
HS Fall Sports Dual Athlete
$200
When checking out, please note which sports your child is participating as a dual athlete.
When checking out, please note which sports your child is participating as a dual athlete.
Special Olympics (One-Time Fee)
$50
One-Time Fee
One-Time Fee
Lil' Orioles Cheerleading
$25
Payment Installament - Custom Amount
Free
Please use the donation box below to enter a custom amount if you are unable to pay the full amount. Please keep in mind each student-athlete's team fee must be paid in full by end of the current season.
Please use the donation box below to enter a custom amount if you are unable to pay the full amount. Please keep in mind each student-athlete's team fee must be paid in full by end of the current season.
Add a donation for The Maryland School For The Deaf Athletic Booster Club Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!