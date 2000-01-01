Admiration Chapter #101 Raffle Event

Admiration Chapter #101, O.E.S is holding a raffle to raise funds to support the organization's various philanthropic efforts.

The prize is a BBQ grilling basket filled with a variety of grilling accessories and more for summer family fun time! Tickets may be ordered online starting Wednesday, May 1st through Friday, May 17th. Once you purchase a ticket you will receive a virtual raffle ticket as a receipt.

The drawing will take place on Sunday, May 19 by Admiration Chapter #101, and the winner will be notified shortly thereafter. Remember you only have until 11:59pm on May 17th to purchase tickets so act fast!!

Thank you in advance for your support.

Follow us on Facebook at Admiration Chapter #101!